Sundaram Home Finance expands presence in Hyd, opens branch in Begumpet

CHENNAI: Strengthening its presence in Hyderabad, Chennai headquartered Sundaram Home Finance opened a new branch in Begumpet. The company already has five branches in the city.

Over the last couple of years, the company has been focusing on expansion in Tier 2 and 3 towns and a lot of its growth has been driven by business from remote towns.

Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “There is potential for our home finance business in Andhra and Telangana. The state’s infrastructure is boosting real estate growth. We expect this expansion to strengthen our overall presence in the state capital.”

He added, “Telangana registered disbursements of over Rs. 400 crores last year and we expect a growth of 20% this year from this region.”