Sundaram Home eyes Rs 200 crore from EB disbursals; expands presence in TN

The Chennai-based company has been expanding its presence in the EB segment in small towns in central Tamil Nadu.



D Lakshminarayanan, managing director, inaugurated a new branch in Mannargudi on Friday.



The company is also looking to open EB branches in Karaikkal and Thiruthuraipoondi in the near future. Last week, the company opened an EB branch in Valliyoor, near Tirunelveli.



Sundaram Home Finance has close to 25 EB branches in Central TN in small towns such as Kumbakonam, Manapparai, Aranthangi, Pudukottai and Pattukottai, in addition to presence in larger towns like Tiruchy and Thanjavur.



The EB segment comprises working capital loans of up to Rs 20 lakh and affordable housing finance of up to Rs 40 lakh.