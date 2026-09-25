Sundaram Home eyes Rs 200 crore from EB disbursals; expands presence in TN

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance is looking to double its disbursements this year from the emerging business (EB) segment to Rs 200 crore.
The Chennai-based company has been expanding its presence in the EB segment in small towns in central Tamil Nadu.
D Lakshminarayanan, managing director, inaugurated a new branch in Mannargudi on Friday.
The company is also looking to open EB branches in Karaikkal and Thiruthuraipoondi in the near future. Last week, the company opened an EB branch in Valliyoor, near Tirunelveli.
Sundaram Home Finance has close to 25 EB branches in Central TN in small towns such as Kumbakonam, Manapparai, Aranthangi, Pudukottai and Pattukottai, in addition to presence in larger towns like Tiruchy and Thanjavur.
The EB segment comprises working capital loans of up to Rs 20 lakh and affordable housing finance of up to Rs 40 lakh.
Outside of TN, it also expanded its presence this month in the EB segment in Andhra foraying into three small towns - Adoni, Yemminganur and Amalapuram.
Lakshminarayanan said “our current expansion is in line with our strategy of penetrating deep into small towns and establishing a strong presence in tier 3 and 4 towns in the EB segment. We believe this year's expansion will help us grow faster in this segment in the coming years.”
Sundaram Home Finance has over 100 branches in the EB segment spread across TN, Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana.
Sundaram Home Finance registered net profit of Rs 85 crore on disbursements of Rs 1,665 crore in the Q1 of this year. Assets under Management grew 11% in Q1 and stood at Rs 20,325 crore as on June 30, 2026.