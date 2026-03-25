Sundaram HF eyes Rs 200 cr disbursements in south TN via expansion

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance is looking to expand by setting up five branches under its emerging business segment in south Tamil Nadu as it aims to garner Rs 200 crore disbursements next year in the region.
As part of this exercise, the Chennai-based company recently inaugurated two new branches in the emerging business segment in Sankaran Koil and Ambasamudram.
Sundaram Home Finance MD D Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday in a release, said, "We had diversified into the emerging business segment in October 2022 with a foray first into the south TN setting up new branches in and around Madurai. In the last 3.5 years, we have established a strong base in this region with 15 emerging business branches."
Under the next phase of expansion, he said the company is looking to strengthen its presence in southern parts of the state by penetrating into tier 4 and 5 towns.
"The company is targeting disbursements of Rs 200 crore in south TN in the EB segment, next year," the release said.
Sundaram Home Finance has over 100 emerging business branches spread across TN, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. It had registered a net profit of Rs 212 crore on disbursements of Rs 4,911 crore for the April-December 2025 period, it added.