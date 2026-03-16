Sundaram HF eyes Rs 10 cr disbursal in Puducherry through emerging business segment

CHENNAI: Following its expansion into Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana earlier this year, Sundaram Home Finance (HF) has now forayed into Puducherry in the emerging business segment that comprises affordable housing finance and working capital loans.
Last month, the emerging business segment crossed the milestone of 100 branches with more than half of them being in Tamil Nadu.
The company is targeting disbursements of over Rs 10 crores in the initial phase in this segment in Puducherry.
On the foray, D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “Puducherry is a vibrant affordable housing market. There are lots of small affordable housing communities situated on the outskirts of Puducherry and we see this as a thriving market for our affordable housing segment.
In addition, Puducherry is an education hub and jobopportunities are on the rise. We believe these factors will drive the affordable housing segment."
The company registered net profit of Rs 212 crore on disbursements of Rs 4,911crore for the first nine months ended December 31, 2025.