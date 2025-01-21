Sundaram HF expands in Chennai, targets Rs 50 crore disbursements

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance (HF) has expanded its presence in the Chennai region with the opening of a new Emerging Business (EB) branch in Tambaram. This is the company’s second branch in the city after the first one in Parrys.

The EB segment of Sundaram HF comprises small business loans and affordable housing finance.

D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance, said, “The Tambaram real estate landscape is currently experiencing significant activity driven by rapid urbanisation, combination of residential and commercial zones, infrastructure development and value for money. Proximity to the highway, nearness to transport facilities and the initiatives undertaken by the government to enhance road connectivity, public transportation, and basic amenities have turned it into an attractive destination for homebuyers in the affordable housing segment.”

The company expects the Chennai zone to register disbursements in the Emerging Business segment of around Rs 50 crore over the next 12 months. As part of its expansion in the Emerging Business segment in TN, Sundaram HF also opened new branches in Kumbakonam, Pudukottai and Panruti on Monday.