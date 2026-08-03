Sundaram Finance's net profit up 22% to Rs 522 cr

CHENNAI: Sundaram Finance reported a net profit of Rs 522 crore for the first quarter of FY27, up by 22 per cent over Rs 429 crore in Q1FY26.
Disbursements grew by 22 per cent to Rs 8,947 crore in Q1FY27 compared to Rs. 7,310 crore registered in Q1FY26.
The assets under management grew by 17 per cent to Rs 62,275 crore as on June 30, 2026 against Rs 53,278 crore as on June 30, 2025.
“Q1FY27 opened with stronger demand than Q1FY26, despite a more complex macro backdrop marked byWest Asia tensions, higher energy and commodity prices, supply-chain disruption and monsoon uncertainty.
Our Group companies in asset management, general insurance and home finance continued to report strong results,” said Harsha Viji, executive vice chairman.
Rajiv Lochan, MD, said “Q1FY27 has been an encouraging quarter, with Sundaram Finance delivering stronger growth, improved asset quality and resilient profitability.
The operating environment is turning more supportive for growth, even as key external factors such as geopolitical uncertainty and monsoon shortfalls remain.”
Net interest income (NII) grew by 19 per cent to Rs 925 crores in Q1FY27 from Rs 781 crore in Q1FY26.