Sundaram Finance's net profit up 22% to Rs 522 cr

Disbursements grew by 22 per cent to Rs 8,947 crore in Q1FY27 compared to Rs. 7,310 crore registered in Q1FY26.

The assets under management grew by 17 per cent to Rs 62,275 crore as on June 30, 2026 against Rs 53,278 crore as on June 30, 2025.



“Q1FY27 opened with stronger demand than Q1FY26, despite a more complex macro backdrop marked byWest Asia tensions, higher energy and commodity prices, supply-chain disruption and monsoon uncertainty.

Our Group companies in asset management, general insurance and home finance continued to report strong results,” said Harsha Viji, executive vice chairman.