Sundaram Finance Q2 net profit soars to Rs 475 cr

Disbursements of the Chennai-based entity grew by 25% to Rs 19,302 crore in H1FY27 while it grew by 28% in Q2FY27 to Rs 10,355 crore.

AUM grew 19% to Rs. 65,992 crore while profit after tax closed at Rs 997 crores, up by 21% over H1FY26.

“Domestic economic momentum remained strong in Q2FY27 despite an increasingly challenging global environment. Renewed tensions in West Asia, crude oil price volatility and tighter global financial conditions increased inflationary and external-sector risks,” said Harsha Viji, executive vice chairman.