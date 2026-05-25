Sundaram Finance nets Rs 1,834 cr profit in FY26

On a standalone basis, net profit for FY26 stood at Rs 1,834 crore as against Rs 1,543 crore in FY25. For Q4FY26, PAT grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 608 crore.

The assets under management (AUM) in its lending and general insurance businesses stood at Rs 89,541 crore as on March 31, 2026 as against Rs 78,145 crore as on March 31, 2025, a growth of 15 per cent. The company's assets under management stood at Rs 77,457 crore as on March 31, 2026 compared to Rs 71,826 crore as on March 31, 2025.



“Q4FY26 witnessed continued improvement in the economic environment following the GST 2.0 reforms effected in September 2025. While H1FY26 witnessed trade tariff related complications resulting in somewhat muted demand and macroeconomic activity, H2FY26 gathered steam spurred by the transmission of monetary policy and stimulus provided by fiscal policy measures," said Harsha Viji, executive vice chairman in a release.