Sundaram Alternates closes fund V at Rs 2,500 cr

The fund has already committed over 90 per cent of the capital raised across investment deals.

The final close surpasses the fund's initial target corpus of Rs 1,500 crore, reflecting sustained investor demand for SA's performing real estate credit strategy.

The fund had earlier crossed Rs 1,000 crore within three months of launch, and investor momentum continued through the final close. Fund V attracted commitments from a broad cross section of institutional and high-net-worth investors, including insurance companies, family offices, corporate treasuries, and ultra-high-net-worth investors, a release said.