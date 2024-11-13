Sun TV profit falls 12 pc to Rs 409 crore in Q2, declares dividend

NEW DELHI: Sun TV Network on Wednesday reported 12% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 409 crore for July-September quarter (Q2) of the current financial year 2024-25.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 465 crore in the Q2 of previous financial year 2023-24.

Sun TV Network's revenue from operations during the September quarter of current financial year dipped 10% to Rs 934.54 crore as compared to Rs 1,048.45 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

The broadcaster in a media release said that advertising revenues for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 was up 2.13 % at Rs 335.42 crore as against Rs 328.42 crores for the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

The Sun TV Network board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2024-25.

Sun TV Network, one of the largest television broadcasters in India, operates satellite television channels across four southern languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and three northern languages Bangla, Marathi and Hindi. Besides, it airs FM radio stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League, SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League and the Digital OTT Platform Sun NXT.