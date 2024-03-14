Sugar.fit raises additional funds to transform diabetes management

NEW DELHI: Healthtech startup Sugar.fit on Wednesday said that it secured an additional $5 million in Series A funding, bringing the total funding to $16 million.

Global investment firm B Capital led the latest funding, with previous participation from MassMutual Ventures and existing investors, including Tanglin Venture Partners, Endiya Partners and Cure.Fit.

“Sugar.fit has created a unique platform to help meet this demand and to become the go-to destination in all diabetes needs for India. Leveraging deep tech and a strong on-ground network, we aspire to service millions of people in the next few years,” Madan Somasundaram, co-founder & CEO of Sugar.fit, said in a statement.

The company said that it will be using the new capital to expand Sugar.fit’s technology stack and product range, increase brand presence and speed up research and development in diabetes management.

Sugar.fit offers a comprehensive diabetes care programme that combines innovative technology with personalised human interventions. The company has also established an omnichannel presence and now operates 7 state-of-the-art Diabetes Clinics with top doctors in diabetes care across the city. Sugar.fit has seen substantial growth in paid subscribers over the last 18 months and now serves over 30,000 users on its platform, the company mentioned.