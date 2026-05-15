Sugar export ban will trigger price crash, hurt factories, say industry experts

India has announced a ban on sugar export till September 30 this year to enhance domestic availability and contain prices. Banning exports of a commodity helps prevent price rise amid inflation concerns and uncertainty caused by the West Asia conflict.

Bhairavnath Thombre, president of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association, warned that domestic prices have already begun to slide, and the sugar factories will find it difficult to clear their Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) dues.