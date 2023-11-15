Subrata Roy to be cremated on Thursday

LUCKNOW: The mortal remains of Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy who died on Tuesday will be consigned to flames here on Thursday.

The body of 'Saharashri', as Subrata Roy was popularly known, was flown to Lucknow from Mumbai on Wednesday evening and kept at Sahara Shaher here to enable people pay their respects.

Several political leaders, cutting across party lines, reached Sahara Shaher to pay tribute to the departed soul.