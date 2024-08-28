Subhasri elevated as MD-CEO at Shriram Capital

CHENNAI: Shriram Capital Private Ltd., the holding company of the Shriram Group- among India's largest financial services Group, has announced the appointment of Subhasri as its MD-CEO, effective September 1, 2024. Subhasri, who has been serving as the joint MD, began her journey with Shriram Group in 1991 as an officer in the NBFC business.

Over time, she has played a pivotal role in the company's growth and expansion.She is a fellow member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India. In her earlier roles, Subhasri was the executive director and CFO of Shriram City Union Finance (now Shriram Finance) and joint MD of Shriram Capital.