Stocks mostly decline as Iran war standoff pushes oil prices higher

US futures also wavered after Wall Street pulled back from its all-time highs. The future for the S&P 500 edged 0.1 per cent higher, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2 per cent.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX lost 0.2 per cent to 24,106.17, and the CAC 40 in Paris dropped 1 per cent to 8,147.70. Britain's FTSE 100 sagged 0.6 per cent to 10,397.64.

During Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1 per cent to 59,716.18, led by heavy buying of technology stocks. On Thursday, it hit a record intraday high above 60,000.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed earlier losses to add 0.2 per cent, closing at 25,978.07, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1 per cent lower to 4,079.90.