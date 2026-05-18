Stocks fall, oil prices gain after Trump warns Iran 'clock is ticking'

US futures fell more than 0.6 per cent.

Markets in Japan and South Korea pulled further back from their records. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.9 per cent to 60,843.09, a decline led by technology-related stocks, after it reached all-time intraday high levels last week above 63,000.

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond surged to 2.8 per cent, its highest level since the late 1990s, part of a shift toward higher yields as the Bank of Japan gradually raises interest rates and higher energy costs raise expectations of rising inflation. That's up from around 2.55 per cent just one week ago.

Seoul's Kospi jumped 0.9 per cent to 7,558.50 after trading lower earlier in the day. It crossed the 8,000 mark on Friday, supported by buying of technology shares driven by the boom in artificial intelligence, but later declined partly on profit-taking by investors.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.6 per cent to 25,543.32. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1 per cent lower to 4,132.24, after China reported weaker-than-expected retail data for April.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.4 per cent to 8,508.40.

Taiwan's Taiex dropped 1.1 per cent, while India's Sensex fell 0.6 per cent.