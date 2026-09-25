Stock markets turn volatile as oil prices, rising bond yields weigh on sentiments

After sharp losses in the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 86 points to 73,672.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 18.80 points to 23,080.45.

However, the BSE benchmark later quoted 12.95 points down at 73,568.22, and the Nifty dipped 16.75 points to trade at 23,049.40.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, State Bank of India, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were the major winners.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.99 per cent lower at USD 105.5 per barrel.