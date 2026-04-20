Stock markets turn volatile after rising in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 236.64 points to 78,730.18 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 66.65 points to 24,420.20.

However, later the BSE benchmark traded 27.41 points lower at 78,504.91, and the Nifty quoted 11.80 points down at 24,342.40.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Axis Bank were the major winners.