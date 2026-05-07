Stock markets turn flat in volatile trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 160.24 points to 77,798.28 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 30.25 points to 24,300.70.

Later both the benchmark indices were trading between highs and lows.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Maruti were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.77 per cent higher at USD 102 per barrel.