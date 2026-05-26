Stock markets turn flat after falling in early trade

US markets were closed on Monday for Memorial Day."Even though negotiations are continuing for an end to the West Asia crisis there are no indications of an imminent end to the conflict. The 'self defence' strikes by the US in Southern Iran has come as a dampener to the ongoing negotiations. But this is not viewed by the markets as the beginning of another round of military strikes. That's why Brent crude remains around USD 98 having fallen more than 20 per cent from the peak," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.