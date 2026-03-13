Stock markets tumble over 1 pc on intensifying West Asia conflict, rising oil prices

Besides, heavy selling in global markets, unabated foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee drove the equity benchmark indices lower.

Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 963.98 points or 1.26 per cent to 75,070.44 during intra-day trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 333.4 points or 1.41 per cent to 23,305.75.