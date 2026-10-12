Stock markets tumble on oil price spike, foreign fund outflows; Sensex drops 548 points

Erasing opening gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 547.65 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 71,924.68. During the day, it slumped 796.23 points, or 1 per cent, to 71,676.10.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 157.10 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 22,363.35.

From the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HCL Tech were among the major winners.