Stock markets tumble in early trade; Sensex tanks 700 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 699.74 points to 73,959.48 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 177.40 points to 23,302.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, ITC and Eternal were among the biggest laggards.

IT stocks fell sharply amid profit-taking after rallying in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Maruti, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were the gainers from the blue-chip pack.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.89 per cent higher at USD 96.85 per barrel.

"The mild escalation in the West Asia conflict has again pushed up Brent crude price to close to USD 97 indicating no respite to India from the energy shock," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.