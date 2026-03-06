Stock markets tumble in early trade on Middle East conflict, foreign fund outflows

Weakness in the US equities and subdued trend in Asian markets also dampened sentiments.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 572.43 points to 79,443.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 178.75 points to 24,587.15.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharat Electronics were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.17 per cent to USD 84.41 per barrel.