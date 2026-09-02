Stock markets tumble in early trade on escalating tensions in West Asia, higher oil prices

Crude oil has emerged as the key near-term risk for domestic equities, he said adding that WTI crude has surged more than 8 per cent over the past two sessions following renewed US-Iran military tensions, reigniting concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies from the region.

"The escalation of the US-Iran conflict and the consequent 5 per cent spurt in Brent crude overnight to USD 96 is a sentiment negative," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled over 3 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped nearly 3 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also traded lower.