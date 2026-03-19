Stock markets tumble in early trade on boiling crude oil prices, weak global trends

Moreover, unabated foreign fund outflows also dented market sentiments, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,953.21 points, or 2.54 per cent, to 74,750.92 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 580.05 points, or 2.43 per cent, to 23,197.75.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank declined over 3 per cent as in a sudden move, Atanu Chakraborty resigned as chairman of the country's second biggest lender, citing ethical concerns.

Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal and Bajaj Finance were also among the major laggards.