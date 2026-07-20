Stock markets tumble in early trade dragged by HDFC Bank, spike in crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 523.22 points to 77,628.23 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 134.10 points to 24,198.25.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank declined nearly 5 per cent after announcing their quarterly earnings over the weekend.

"HDFC Bank has disappointed, particularly on the NIM front," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti and Bajaj Finance were also among the laggards from the blue-chip pack.