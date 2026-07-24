Stock markets tumble in early trade as crude oil prices hit USD 100 per barrel mark

IT services company Infosys declined over 1 per cent after it tempered the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Sun Pharma were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 0.03 per cent lower at USD 100.7 per barrel.

"The total uncertainty and high volatility in markets continues without any signs of immediate respite. The attack on Saudi tankers by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea is the main reason for the recent sharp spike in Brent crude to about USD 100. Such high price is bound to revive India's Balance of Payments concerns," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.