Stock markets tumble in early trade amid fresh tensions in West Asia

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 243.57 points to 77,319.33 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 88.3 points to 23,909.05.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 728.93 points lower at 76,833.97, and the Nifty tumbled 189.55 points to 23,821.45.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel and Power Grid were among the gainers.