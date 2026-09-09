Stock markets tumble in early trade amid escalating tensions in West Asia, higher oil prices

"Oil remains the principal macro driver. WTI crude is holding in the USD 94-95 per barrel range after the latest escalation in hostilities across the Middle East heightened fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies. With no clear signs of de-escalation, the geopolitical risk premium embedded in crude prices is expected to remain elevated, keeping volatility across global financial markets high," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets in negative territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 123.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 555.23 points, or 0.73 per cent, to settle at 75,577.58. The Nifty declined 144.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end at 23,635.10.