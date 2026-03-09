Stock markets trade with deep cuts on surging crude oil prices, ongoing Middle East conflict

Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 2,494.35 points or 3.16 per cent to 76,424.55. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 752.65 points or 3.07 per cent to 23,697.80.

All the 30-Sensex firms were trading lower. State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation and Adani Ports were among the major laggards.