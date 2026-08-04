Stock markets trade mixed amid introduction of new closing auction session

The Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment became operational on Monday, introducing a new auction-based mechanism for determining the closing prices of eligible stocks in a move aimed at making the price discovery process more transparent and robust.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 97 points to 78,736.20 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 173.95 points to 24,600.35.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday ended with an unusual aberration after stock exchanges introduced the new auction mechanism.

"The 390-point spurt in the Nifty yesterday caused primarily by the new closing auction session (CAS) for determining the closing prices of stocks in the F&O segment is expected to normalise today. The sharp spike in Nifty vis-a-vis Sensex was an aberration caused by the new CAS, and therefore, investors need not attach much importance to this one-day aberration," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.