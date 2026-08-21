Stock markets trade marginally higher amid elevated crude oil prices

After a positive beginning to the trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex turned flat and was down 25.97 points to 77,506.51 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty also skidded 5.75 points to 24,223.10 after a positive start.

However, both the benchmark indices bounced back and were trading marginally higher. The BSE benchmark quoted 62.60 points higher at 77,595.14, and the Nifty was up 10.65 points to 24,244.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among the biggest winners.

InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Trent were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 583.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.30 per cent lower at USD 93.50 per barrel.

"Global cues have turned cautious, with the Dow falling 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 declining 0.87 per cent and the Nasdaq losing 1 per cent. Brent crude remains elevated near USD 93 a barrel amid renewed US-Iran tensions," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 traded lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday.