Stock markets trade lower in afternoon session dragged by surging crude oil prices

Besides, weak global market trends and unabated foreign fund outflows also rattled investors' sentiment, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 992.53 points or 1.29 per cent to 75,871.18 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 310.55 points or 1.30 per cent to 23,556.30.

Later, the BSE benchmark index quoted 432.04 points or 0.56 per cent lower at 76,459.62. The Nifty traded with a cut of 129.70 points or 0.50 per cent at 23,745.55.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Trent, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest laggards.