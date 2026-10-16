Stock markets trade lower during early session amid profit-taking

Relentless foreign fund outflows and a decline in blue-chip Reliance Industries after a 4 per cent rally in the previous trade added to the overall bearish trend in equities during the initial trading session.

However, strong buying in IT stocks cushioned the fall to a great extent in the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 113 points to 74,187 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.20 points to 22,967.15.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were among the biggest laggards.