Stock markets trade lower amid volatile trends

From the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics, Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards.

NTPC, Power Grid, Eternal and UltraTech Cement were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.56 per cent lower at USD 98 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index were trading higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

"Global sentiment remains fragile as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to dominate risk appetite. Fresh US military strikes in southern Iran have weakened hopes of an immediate diplomatic resolution, reviving concerns around energy supply disruptions," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

US markets mostly ended higher on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,407.87 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

"Markets are increasingly recognising that, despite intermittent optimism around a possible agreement, the broader geopolitical backdrop remains fluid and vulnerable to sudden reversals. As a result, investors are likely to remain selective and cautious, with sentiment continuing to shift in response to geopolitical headlines and the evolving trajectory of negotiations," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

FIIs have once again turned net sellers in recent sessions, highlighting persistent risk aversion towards emerging markets amid the fluid global backdrop, he added.

On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 479.26 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 76,009.70. The Nifty dropped 118 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 23,913.70.