Stock markets trade in positive territory led by IT firms, foreign fund inflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 75.71 points to 77,726.62 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 26.90 points to 24,275.85.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma were among the major winners.

Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Eternal and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,981.87 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.