Stock markets trade higher led by bank stocks, Reliance Industries

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 120.22 points to 72,535.41 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 47.15 points to 22,603.10.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Trent surged over 11 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and InterGlobe Aviation were also among the winners.

Tech Mahindra, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards.

"Indian equity markets are expected to remain broadly steady, with easing crude prices providing some support to market sentiment. WTI crude is currently trading around the USD 89–90 per barrel range after oil prices declined amid signs of improving crude shipments from the Middle East," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Asian markets are trading marginally higher in early trade providing a mildly supportive global cue for Indian equities, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.16 per cent higher at USD 100.5 per barrel.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hang Seng index quoted in positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Monday.