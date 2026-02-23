Stock markets trade higher in early session tracking rally in Asian peers

Analysts said global sentiment was shaped by the US Supreme Court's verdict that knocked down the Trump tariffs and termed them "illegal", a move that could significantly alter global trade dynamics.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 572.10 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 83,386.81 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 190.65 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 25,761.90.

Among the Sensex constituents, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, and PowerGrid were the major gainers.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, IndiGo, and NTPC were trading in the red.

"The Trump tariff tale has become murkier after the US Supreme Court declared the tariffs illegal. The SC judgement is, indeed, a landmark decision which will seriously impact Trump's tariff weaponisation strategy," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.