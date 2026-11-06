Stock markets trade higher in early session on sustained foreign fund inflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 33 points to 79,343.06 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 52.95 points to 24,477.40.

Later, both the benchmark indices gathered momentum, with the Sensex trading 443.87 points higher at 79,760.10, and the Nifty climbing 81 points to 24,612.85.

In the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed over 4 per cent after the firm on Thursday reported a 25 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September to Rs 4,587.88 crore, backed by strong revenue growth, particularly for the auto segment, despite headwinds emanating from the West Asia conflict-linked commodity price pressures.