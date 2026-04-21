Stock markets trade higher in early session

Also, Brent crude oil prices trading below the USD 100 per barrel mark provided optimism to the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 445.82 points to 78,966.12 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 121.15 points to 24,486.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, NTPC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major winners.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.51 per cent lower at USD 94.99 per barrel.