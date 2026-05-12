Stock markets tank 2 pc as elevated oil prices, US-Iran tensions weigh on sentiment

Unabated foreign fund outflows and the rupee depreciating to a lifetime low also impacted investor sentiment.

Amid a widespread sell-off, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,456.04 points, or 1.92 per cent, to settle at 74,559.24. During the day, it dived 1,565.78 points, or 2 per cent, to 74,449.50.

A total of 3,412 stocks declined, while 869 advanced and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 436.30 points, or 1.83 per cent, to end at 23,379.55.

"Domestic equities remained under pressure, with the rupee weakening to record lows amid rising crude oil prices linked to escalating tensions in West Asia, along with FII outflows.

"The decline was broad-based, led by IT and realty stocks. IT stocks underperformed as concerns grew around AI-driven pricing pressure and potential disruption following recent enterprise adoption initiatives by OpenAI," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In four trading days, the BSE gauge has tanked 3,399.28 points or 4.36 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 951.4 points or 3.91 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Bharat Electronics were among the major laggards.