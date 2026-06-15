Stock markets surge tracking global rally, drop in oil prices as US, Iran reach peace deal

US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, and Larsen & Toubro were among the major winners.

Sun Pharma emerged as the only laggard from the blue-chip pack.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 4.55 per cent to USD 83.36 per barrel.