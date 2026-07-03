Stock markets surge in early trade; Sensex jumps 546 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 545.89 points to 78,048.01 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 173.85 points to 24,346.90.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, NTPC and InterGlobe Aviation were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting higher.