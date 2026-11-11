Stock markets surge in early trade; Sensex jumps 1,097 points

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at USD 92.44 per barrel level.

"The Nifty-50 has surged by 8.6 per cent in just seven trading days of this month. This surge was triggered mainly by the aggressive FII buying of Rs 53,170 crore, so far, this month. The dramatic change in the market environment was triggered by positive global clues for India from the weakening of the AI trade. But it is important to note that the real fundamental support to the rally has come from the better-than-expected Q2 results," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Given the new favourable environment for the Indian market, FIIs are likely to continue buying, imparting resilience to the frontline stocks in banking/financials, telecom, capital goods, select auto and pharmaceutical majors, he said.

"The drop in Brent crude to USD 92 is an additional macro relief for India," Vijayakumar added.

The domestic equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.