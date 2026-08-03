Stock markets surge in early trade as crude oil prices drop sharply

Foreign fund inflows also added to markets' optimism during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 470.06 points to 78,564.70 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 150 points to 24,532.95.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were among the major winners.

Sun Pharma and Maruti were the laggards.