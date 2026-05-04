Stock markets surge in early trade

"President Trump’s declaration that the US will help and guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz has brought Brent crude down to around USD 108 levels. Also, there is a latest proposal from Iran to the US delivered through Pakistan," Vijayakumar added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,047.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however were buyers as they bought stocks worth Rs 3,487.10 crore.

Stock exchanges were closed on Friday for Maharashtra Day.

On Thursday, the Sensex tumbled 582.86 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 76,913.50. The Nifty dived 180.10 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,997.55.