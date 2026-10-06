Stock markets surge for 2nd day as oil drops below USD 100 per barrel

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 1.70 per cent to USD 98.59 per barrel.

"Indian equities extended their rebound for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with benchmark indices closing higher as further decline in crude oil prices eased some of the macroeconomic pressure weighing on sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hang Seng index ended in positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi quoted lower.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended higher on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,699.14 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex jumped 472.77 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 72,382.47. The Nifty climbed 133.80 points, or 0.60 per cent, to end at 22,555.75.