Stock markets suffer major meltdown as West Asia crisis intensifies; Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1 pc

Weak trends in global markets and heavy foreign fund outflows also dented sentiments.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,743.46 points or 3.37 per cent to 78,543.73 in early trade. It later ended at 80,238.85, down 1,048.34 points or 1.29 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 575.15 points or 2.28 per cent to 24,603.50 in intra-day trade. The benchmark later settled 312.95 points or 1.24 per cent down at 24,865.70.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Maruti, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma and ITC were the only gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 8.34 per cent to USD 78.95 per barrel.