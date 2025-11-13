Stock markets stay flat amid highly volatile session

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trade on a weaker note on Thursday but later quoted flat in a highly volatile trade amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 138.36 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 84,328.15 in the morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty slipped 38.50 points or 0.15 per cent, to 25,837.30.

But, later both the benchmark indices were oscillating between highs and lows.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors' commercial vehicles business, Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharat Electronics Ltd were the laggards.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Trent, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the gainers.

"The market needs more triggers to take it to new record highs. With the outcome of the Bihar polls largely discounted by the market, there are no political triggers that can push the market significantly higher. The reverse might happen if the actual poll results turn out to be different from the exit polls," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Vijayakumar noted that the important economic factors that have to be watched for is a possible India-US trade deal removing the penal tariffs and reducing the reciprocal tariffs. The decline in October retail inflation in India to 0.25 per cent indicates the possibility of a rate cut from the MPC in December. But the monetary policy transmission turning weak has become a challenge for the RBI.

"In the near-term the market is likely to consolidate and then respond to triggers when they happen. Positive triggers happening simultaneously can lead to short-covering pushing the market sharply up. But sustained uptrend would be challenging given the FII selling and elevated valuations, he added.

Broader Asian equities were trading on a mixed note. Shanghai's SSE Composite Index and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark were trading in a positive zone while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi were quoting in red territory.

The US markets finished higher in overnight deals on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.13 per cent to USD 62.63 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,750.03 crore for the third straight session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers of stocks worth Rs 5,127.12 crore, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex rallied 595.19 points to settle at 84,466.51. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 180.85 points to close at 25,875.80.